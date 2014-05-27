FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omnicom, Twitter sign $230 mln mobile ad deal
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Omnicom, Twitter sign $230 mln mobile ad deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc’s media services division signed a deal worth $230 million with Twitter Inc that will integrate Omnicom’s automated ad buying unit Accuen with Twitter’s mobile ad exchange MoPub.

The two-year deal will lock in ad rates and inventory access for Omnicom agencies and will also give Omnicom a “first look” at new ad units and opportunities being developed by the microblogging site.

Wall Street Journal reported the deal first. (link.reuters.com/xyj69v)

“This is the first holding company agreement we’ve done on the mobile ad exchange side,” Adam Bain, Twitter’s president of global revenue, told the newspaper.

Twitter confirmed the deal but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.