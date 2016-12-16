FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Omnicom gets DoJ subpoena over video production practices
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 8 months ago

Omnicom gets DoJ subpoena over video production practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Advertising company Omnicom Group Inc said on Friday two subsidiaries had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division related to an examination of video production and post-production practices in the ad industry.

Rival Interpublic Group of Cos said earlier this month that one of its domestic agencies had been contacted by the DoJ as part of the investigation.

Interpublic disclosed the request a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the DoJ was examining whether ad agencies had rigged bids to favor in-house production units. (on.wsj.com/2h1OMbV)

Omnicom said it had received the subpoena on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

