Oct 16 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising and marketing services company, posted only marginally better quarterly results as international revenue declined 1.7 percent.

Net income rose to $203.9 million, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $203.7 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $3.40 billion from $3.38 billion.