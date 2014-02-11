Omnicom's revenue rises as ad sales increase

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising company, reported a 2.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped mainly by growth in its international markets.

Omnicom’s net income available to common shares was $300.5 million, or $1.13 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with $307.1 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

The company, which owns agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, earned $1.18 per common share, excluding merger expenses.

Revenue rose to $4.06 billion.