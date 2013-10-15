Omnicom revenue rises 2.5 pct as US ad income jumps

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to an increase in advertising income from its biggest market - the United States.

The company reported net income of $196 million, or 74 cents per share, in the three months ended September, compared with $203.9 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.49 billion from $3.41 billion.

The company said the third-quarter results included $28.1 million of pre-tax charges related to the proposed merger with Publicis Groupe SA.

Omnicom, home to agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, creator of the “Got Milk?” campaign, announced a $35.1 billion merger with France-based Publicis in July.

Publicis expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2013 or the first quarter of 2014.