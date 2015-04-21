FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omnicom profit hit by strong competition in international markets
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Omnicom profit hit by strong competition in international markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 0.9 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by stiff competition in overseas markets.

Omnicom, owner of agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Goodby and Silverstein & Partners, said total revenue fell to $3.47 billion.

International revenue fell 7.3 percent to $1.51 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $209.1 million, or 83 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $205.5 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.