UPDATE 2-Omnicom records first revenue fall in 4 yrs, hit by strong dollar

* Says expects strong dollar to hurt 2015 revenue by 6.5 pct

* Reaffirms full-year organic revenue growth forecast of 3.5 pct

* Says strong dollar to hurt 2nd-qtr revenue by 7.5 pct

* Q1 rev falls 0.9 pct (Adds forecast, details from conference call, analyst comment)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

April 21 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported its first fall in quarterly revenue in four years and said the strong dollar would reduce 2015 revenue more than it had expected.

Omnicom, which gets nearly half its revenue from outside the United States, had earlier warned that the dollar’s strength would hurt full-year revenue by about 5 percent.

The dollar has risen about 9 percent against a basket of major currencies in the first three months of the year.

If currency rates stay at current levels, revenue will be impacted by about 7.5 percent in the current quarter and about 6.5 percent for the year, Chief Financial Officer Philip Angelastro said on Tuesday.

Analysts, however, are still optimistic about Omnicom’s prospects.

“I think currencies are a significant headwind for the stock, but it’s effectively priced in at this point,” Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser said.

In contrast, a weak euro helped Omnicom’s rival Publicis Groupe SA report organic sales growth ahead of its own expectations for the first three months of 2015.

Since Omnicom and Publicis’ $35 billion merger was called off last year, the duo have been looking to buy digital and social media companies to help fend off growing competition from Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Google Inc .

Omnicom, which owns agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Goodby and Silverstein & Partners, reaffirmed its organic revenue growth forecast of about 3.5 percent for 2015.

The company, whose clients include Apple Inc, McDonald’s Corp and Adidas, said total revenue fell 0.9 percent to $3.47 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

The company last posted a fall in quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter of 2009.

Omnicom said the strong dollar reduced total revenue by 6.4 percent in the first quarter, with international revenue falling 7.3 percent to $1.51 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose 1.8 percent to $209.1 million, or 83 cents per share, from $205.5 million, or 77 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 82 cents per share and revenue of $3.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Omnicom’s shares, which had risen about 15 percent in the past six months, were down 1 percent in morning trading. (Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr, Savio D‘Souza and Simon Jennings)