FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omnivision results beat estimates; shares rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 9:20 PM / in 4 years

Omnivision results beat estimates; shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Image sensor maker OmniVision Technologies Inc reported fourth-quarter results that beat market estimates as demand for its products grew.

Net income rose to $8.9 million, or 17 cents per share, from $2.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 31 cents per share

Revenue rose 54 percent to $336.2 million for the quarter ended April 30.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $318.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

OmniVision shares were up about 16 percent at $17.96 in after-market trade. They had closed at $15.49 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.