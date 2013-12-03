FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker OmniVision forecasts revenue below estimates; shares fall
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Chipmaker OmniVision forecasts revenue below estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chipmaker OmniVision Technologies Inc forecast current-quarter revenue way below analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trading.

The company, which pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of a chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera, forecast third-quarter revenue of $310 million-$340 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $399.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 28-44 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 43 cents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
