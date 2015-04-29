FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OmniVision close to sale to Chinese investors - Bloomberg
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

OmniVision close to sale to Chinese investors - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - OmniVision Technologies Inc, which makes chips for smartphone and tablet cameras, is close to a deal to be acquired by a group of Chinese investors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Beijing-based private equity firm Hua Capital Management will pay about $29 per share for the company, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1P7IdOd)

The offer will value the company at $1.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company’s shares closed at $26.55 on Wednesday.

A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

OmniVision declined to comment.

Reuters had reported in August that the company received a buyout proposal from a group of Chinese investors. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
