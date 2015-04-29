FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-OmniVision close to sale to Chinese investors - Bloomberg
April 29, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-OmniVision close to sale to Chinese investors - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

April 29 (Reuters) - OmniVision Technologies Inc, which makes chips used in smartphone and tablet cameras, is close to a deal to be acquired by a group of Chinese investors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Beijing-based private equity firm Hua Capital Management will pay about $29 per share for the company, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1P7IdOd)

OmniVision’s shares rose 7 percent in extended trading on Wednesday, after closing at $26.55.

The offer will value the company at $1.69 billion based on the stock’s Wednesday close, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

OmniVision, whose customers include Apple Inc, declined to comment. Hua Capital was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters had reported in August that the company received a buyout proposal from a group of Chinese investors.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
