FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. chipmaker OmniVision gets buyout proposal from Chinese group
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. chipmaker OmniVision gets buyout proposal from Chinese group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. digital imaging chipmaker OmniVision Technologies Inc said it received a buyout proposal from a group of investors led by China’s Hua Capital Management Ltd.

The proposed offer price of $29 per share in cash values OmniVision at $1.67 billion.

The proposed offer price represents a premium of 17.9 percent to OmniVision stock’s Wednesday close.

The company said it was evaluating the proposal and that JP Morgan Securities was its financial adviser.

OmniVision’s chips are used in smartphone and tablet cameras and compete with those made by Sony Corp and Himax Technologies Inc. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.