CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-OmniVision Technologies: JP Morgan cuts price target

(Corrects headline and text to show JP Morgan cut, not raised, its price target on OmniVision)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dec 4 (Reuters) - OmniVision Technologies Inc : * JP Morgan cuts price target to $18; rating overweight