Hedge fund Barington proceeds with proxy contest at OMNOVA-filing
January 28, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund Barington proceeds with proxy contest at OMNOVA-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Barington Capital Group filed preliminary proxy statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is proceeding with a proxy contest to elect three alternative directors to the board of OMNOVA Solutions, the documents show.

New York-based Barington, which controls 2 percent of Beachwood, Ohio-based OMNOVA, nominated its slate in December and filed documents with the SEC late on Tuesday evening to proceed with the contest, the documents show. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

