OMV, ADNOC, Occidental to explore offshore Abu Dhabi oil, gas fields
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 20, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

OMV, ADNOC, Occidental to explore offshore Abu Dhabi oil, gas fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 20 (Reuters) - OMV has signed a four-year programme to evaluate offshore oil and gas fields northwest of Abu Dhabi with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum, the Austrian company said.

The fields the companies will analyse through seismic, drilling and engineering studies include the Ghasha and Hail areas with a view to appraising and developing them.

OMV is already working with ADNOC on the appraisal of the Shuwaihat field.

OMV under new Chief Executive Rainer Seele is increasingly looking towards Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the home of its second-biggest shareholder IPIC, for future output. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)

