Borealis head plays down ownership change talk - Format
March 20, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Borealis head plays down ownership change talk - Format

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 20 (Reuters) - The head of plastics products maker Borealis played down in a magazine interview speculation that a change in its ownership structure might be in the works.

Chief Executive Mark Garrett was responding to persistent talk that Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), which has a 64 percent stake in Borealis, would like to buy Austrian energy company OMV’s 36 percent stake.

“We really haven’t discussed it at all,” Format magazine quoted Garrett as saying in an interview printed on Friday.

“I don’t believe anything is being negotiated, and I would know. It seems this is media speculation at the moment.”

OMV’s chairman in September also denied talk that OMV’s stake could be sold to IPIC.

IPIC owns nearly 25 percent of OMV. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
