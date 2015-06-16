FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OMV CEO says Borealis IPO would be good plan
June 16, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

OMV CEO says Borealis IPO would be good plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 16 (Reuters) - An initial public offering of plastics maker Borealis would be a good way forward, the chief executive of Austrian stakeholder OMV said on Tuesday.

“It would be very nice to further develop the company (Borealis) as a listed company,” Gerhard Roiss told reporters.

OMV owns 36 percent of Borealis.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC, which owns the rest of Borealis, on Tuesday named Suhail Mohammed al-Mazrouei, energy minister of the United Arab Emirates and IPIC’s managing director, as head of its supervisory board. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
