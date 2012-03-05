Romania gas field could start output by 2017-president

BUCHAREST, March 5 (Reuters) - A Romanian offshore Black Sea well jointly owned by ExxonMobil and the country’s top oil and gas firm Petrom could start production in 2015-2017, Romanian President Traian Basescu was quoted as saying on Monday.

Austria’s OMV, which owns the majority stake in Petrom, said last month the well had struck what could be up to 3 trillion cubic feet (84 billion cubic metres) of gas, but also cautioned the project may not be commercially viable.

Operated by ExxonMobil, the Domino-1 well is the first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters and is located in the Neptun Block, 170 km offshore.

“Exploiting the well could start once all explorations are finished, so ... sometime around 2015-2017,” Basescu was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres after a visit to the Neptun Block.

Basescu added there were other potential gas deposits in the block and they could help make Romania energy independent.

“It is clear Romania has a chance at total energy independence and if the other wells that will be explored will indicate similar quantities Romania can be a source of natural gas not only for itself but for many other countries in Europe.”