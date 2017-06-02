FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom Neft, Austria's OMV sign outline deal for joint work in Iran
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 3 months ago

Gazprom Neft, Austria's OMV sign outline deal for joint work in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft and Austrian oil and gas group OMV signed a memorandum of understanding to work together in Iran's oil industry in the future, OMV said in a statement on Friday.

"Preliminary possible spheres of cooperation include analysis, assessment and study of certain oil deposits located in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in cooperation with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)," OMV said.

Vadim Yakovlev, First Deputy General Director of Gazprom Neft, said in the statement OMV could help his company in the initial geological assessment of two blocks in Iran. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Alexander Smith)

