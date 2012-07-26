FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No talks for IPIC to boost stake -OMV CEO in paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 26, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

No talks for IPIC to boost stake -OMV CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 26 (Reuters) - There are no plans at this stage for Abu Dhabi’s state-owned fund International Petroleum Investment Co to raise its 24.9 percent stake in Austrian energy group OMV, OMV’s chief executive told a newspaper.

“There are no talks at all about changing anything. These are all just rumours,” Gerhard Roiss said in an interview with Der Standard that was released ahead of publication on Friday.

The Austrian government in February dismissed IPIC’s request for permission to raise its OMV stake to at least 25 percent.

Austrian law requires non-European investors to get advance approval to increase stakes in strategic groups like OMV to above 25 percent.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.