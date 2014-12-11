FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's IPIC happy with OMV stake, in for long term -finance chief
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's IPIC happy with OMV stake, in for long term -finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s IPIC sovereign wealth fund is happy with its nearly 25 percent stake in Austrian energy group OMV and will remain an investor for the long haul, IPIC finance chief Murtadha al-Hashmi told Austria’s ORF radio.

“OMV is in good shape so we are quite happy with the strategy,” he said in an interview broadcast on Thursday, adding “a certain restructuring is required” within the company but this was under way.

He dismissed speculation that IPIC could divest its stake. “IPIC’s current intention is to remain a long-term shareholder in OMV,” he said, declining to comment on a management shake-up that will see OMV’s chief executive depart early.

“We are a family. We keep some certain stuff within the family,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.