FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OMV sees Libyan output reliable again by year end
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 8, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

OMV sees Libyan output reliable again by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV will take most of the rest of this year to restore its Libyan production to levels of reliability seen before a civil war in the country halted production last year, an executive said on Wednesday.

“There’s work ongoing. It will take most of the rest of this year to get back to the sort of reliability levels we’ve seen previously,” Jaap Huijskes, OMV’s head of exploration and production, told a news conference.

“The fields are OK. It’s the reliability, the up time that we’re still working on,” said Huijskes. The company said earlier that Libyan production would likely remain stable at around 90 percent of pre-crisis levels for the time being.

OMV also said the sale process of its filling stations in Croatia and Bosnia, which it is carrying out as part of a programme of divestments of non-core assets, was advanced and it expected a decision by the end of the year.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.