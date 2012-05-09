FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OMV says Libya poses production, security issues
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

OMV says Libya poses production, security issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 9 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV is grappling with output and security issues in Libya, exploration and production head Jaap Huijskes told an analyst conference call on Wednesday.

“We do still see issues. We do have issues with damage in the field that we are having to deal with. Local production is if you want in manual instead of automated mode,” he said of Libya, which accounted for a tenth of OMV’s output before the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi and is now at 85 to 90 percent of that level.

“Security continues to be a concern. Clearly the political situation as not as clear as we would like. Elections are coming up and we will have to see how the political and security situation develop from that,” he added.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Lawler

