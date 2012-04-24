FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OMV says Libya output hits 25,000 bbl/d in Q1
April 24, 2012 / 6:12 AM / 5 years ago

OMV says Libya output hits 25,000 bbl/d in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV’s output from Libya rose to around 25,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, it said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

“Overall production increased compared to the previous quarter mainly due to the recovery of production in Libya (average production in Q1/12 of approximately 25,000 bbl/d). This increase was, however, partly offset by reduced production in Romania caused by severe weather conditions, as well as lower volumes in New Zealand,” it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

