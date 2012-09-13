OMV calls shareholder meeting to elect new director

VIENNA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV will hold a shareholders’ meeting on Oct. 9 to elect the new head of the OIAG, Austria’s investment and privatisation agency, to its supervisory board, it said in an invitation on Thursday.

Rudolf Kemler, a technology manager who is currently running Hewlett-Packard’s Austrian operations, will take over on Nov. 1 as head of the OIAG, which manages the Austrian government’s stakes in companies it considers strategic.

Telekom Austria and Austrian Post, the other two privatised companies in which the government holds stakes, are expected to call similar shareholder meetings. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)