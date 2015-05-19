FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OMV names packaging group Mondi manager as new chairman
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

OMV names packaging group Mondi manager as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 19 (Reuters) - Austrian energy company OMV on Tuesday named Peter Oswald, head of packaging group Mondi’s Europe and International business , as the new chairman of its supervisory board.

The 52-year-old, a member of the presiding committee of Austria’s industrials body and former board member at Telekom Austria, replaces Rudolf Kemler.

Former European Central Bank official Getrude Tumpel-Gugerell will also join OMV’s board.

Reforms this year tightened the government’s grip on companies such as OMV as part of an overhaul of how state-held stakes are managed through its holding company OBIB, which owns 31.5 percent of OMV.

Kemler is also leaving his post this year as head of OBIB, which was formerly known as OIAG.

Abu Dhabi’s IPIC owns about a quarter of OMV. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.