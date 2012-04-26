FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nabucco is alive, OMV chief tells magazine
#Energy
April 26, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Nabucco is alive, OMV chief tells magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 26 (Reuters) - The Nabucco pipeline project lives on, even if perhaps on a smaller scale than first imagined to bring gas from the Caspian region to western Europe, the chief executive of Austrian energy group OMV told a magazine.

In an interview with News magazine printed on Thursday, Gerhard Roiss reiterated that the key part of the project for OMV was Nabucco West, the stretch from the Turkish border to the Austrian gas hub at Baumgarten.

“For us it is a secondary issue who builds the pipeline through Turkey. The important thing is getting gas to Baumgarten and from there to the rest of Europe,” he said.

Asked if Nabucco would be dead should the rival TAP project win the mandate to bring Caspian gas through the Adriatic, he said: “Nabucco is alive. OMV recently made its biggest gas discovery ever off the Black Sea coast and you need a pipeline for this as well.”

Hungary’s MOL, one of six Nabucco consortium members, said on Tuesday it considered any further financing of Nabucco unsustainable and had not approved its 2012 budget, casting doubt over the stability of the project. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson)

