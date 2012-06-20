FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OMV sells assets in British North Sea
#Energy
June 20, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

OMV sells assets in British North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - OMV AG is divesting some British North Sea assets to focus on the West of Shetlands area, the Austrian energy company said on Wednesday.

“These are the first steps in line with our strategy to concentrate our resources in the UK on the important West of Shetlands area,” OMV exploration and production head Jaap Huijskes said.

OMV said it had sold a 5 percent stake in the Beryl Area fields for $118 million to an unidentified buyer and bought a 17.5 percent stake in the Tobermory and Bunnehaven discoveries from Statoil in exchange for a 30 percent stake in Mariner East.

It also sold 1.5 percent of the Boa field to Bridge Energy (SNS) Ltd for $18 million.

It has also agreed to divest a 13.6 percent stake in licences P.090A and P.631 to Bridge Energy, OMV said.

