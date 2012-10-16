OMV buys Norway oil stake for 248 mln euros

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV AG has acquired a 20 percent stake in Norway’s Edvard Grieg field from RWE Dea [RWEDE.UL}, OMV said on Tuesday, cementing Norway as a core country in its exploration and production portfolio.

“The purchase price amounts to 247.9 million euros ($320.7 million) as per effective date January 1, 2012 plus a contingent payment based on the achievement of certain operational milestones,” it said in a statement.

It said the acquisition would provide OMV with reserves in excess of 38 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and production of up to 19,000 boe/d in 2016.

“Additional exploration potential upside is identified within the block boundaries,” it added.