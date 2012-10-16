FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OMV buys Norway oil stake for 248 mln euros
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 16, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

OMV buys Norway oil stake for 248 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV AG has acquired a 20 percent stake in Norway’s Edvard Grieg field from RWE Dea [RWEDE.UL}, OMV said on Tuesday, cementing Norway as a core country in its exploration and production portfolio.

“The purchase price amounts to 247.9 million euros ($320.7 million) as per effective date January 1, 2012 plus a contingent payment based on the achievement of certain operational milestones,” it said in a statement.

It said the acquisition would provide OMV with reserves in excess of 38 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and production of up to 19,000 boe/d in 2016.

“Additional exploration potential upside is identified within the block boundaries,” it added.

$1 = 0.7730 euros Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 531 12 258; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.