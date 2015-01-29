FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OMV CEO says 2015 outlook even tougher than difficult Q4
January 29, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

OMV CEO says 2015 outlook even tougher than difficult Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - This year will be even tougher for OMV than a difficult last quarter in 2014 as a slump in oil prices has pushed the oil and gas group to slash its investment plans, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said on Thursday.

OMV is reducing its annual investment to 2.5-3 billion euros from 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion) and further investment reductions are possible if the oil price stays low at around $50 per barrel, Roiss said on a conference call with analysts. ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

