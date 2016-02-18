OMV puts its cards on Russia for output growth by 2020

* OMV output to stay near 300 kboe/d without Russia, Yemen, Libya

* OMV CEO says currently no plan B if Gazprom asset swap fails

* Russia main hope as reserve replacement rate down to 50 pct

* OMV further cuts investments, costs as oil price slump bites

By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV’s output could stagnate at 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day until 2020 if an asset swap with Gazprom for a stake in a Siberian field falls through this year, Chief Executive Rainer Seele said.

Under Seele, OMV is looking to Russia for low-cost exploration as its portfolio is burdened with expensive North Sea assets, linked to expensive investment commitments, which Seele’s predecessor bought for $2.65 billion in 2013.

OMV, which relies for much of its output on mature fields in Austria and Romania, must double the replacement rate of its production sites to 100 percent in the next four years, Seele said, at the same time as cutting spending.

“Our reserves are melting like snow in the sun,” he said, listing Russia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - home to OMV’s second-biggest shareholder IPIC - as low-cost growth countries over the mid term.

“For me volume growth is secondary. The aim is to stay at 300,000 barrels a day until 2020. A 20 percent increase is nevertheless possible, if the (Gazprom asset swap) works and our stopped output from Libya and Yemen returns.”

If all goes according to plan, a contract for an asset swap with Gazprom for a stake in Siberia’s vast Urengoy oil and gas field, should be signed this year with production for OMV there reaching 50,000 boe/d by 2020, Seele said.

“The Russia project will be the biggest lever and have the biggest impact ... We don’t have a plan B,” Seele said, adding Gazprom had not yet told OMV which assets it is interested in.

Due diligence for the deal will still take several months, Seele said, adding political tensions between western Europe and Russia had limited impact on OMV’s plans in the country.

In 2015, OMV booked impairments of around 3 billion euros, mainly because it had to reduce its oil price expectations twice in the second half of the year. This compares with its 2014 adjusted operating profit of 2.2 billion euros, when benchmark oil prices were around twice as high.

OMV, Austria’s biggest company by revenue, releases its 2015 results on Feb. 18. The average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts sees OMV’s 2015 adjusted headline operating profit falling 36 percent.

OMV will further cut its investments by 400 million euros ($446 million) to 2.4 billion euros this year, of which it will funnel 70 percent into its upstream business, down from 80 percent in 2015.

It also aims to cut costs across all its operations by another 100 million euros this year, although Seele said there was no target for job cuts. ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)