UPDATE 1-Austria's OMV Q3 adjusted operating profit beats expectations

VIENNA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV's adjusted operating profit beat expectations at 415 million euros ($466 million) in the third quarter, helped by cost-cutting, but was down 16 percent from the same period last year, it said on Wednesday.

To balance low oil prices, OMV is focusing on generating cash and slashing investments, which it has reduced to 2 billion euros this year and 2.2 billion in 2017 - less than a previous estimate of 2.4 billion.

The average estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts for clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 376 million euros, while a company poll said 330 million. This measure strips out special items and inventory holding gains or losses.

Production costs per barrel fell 14 percent to $11.7 in the first nine months of this year while OMV's gas station business and higher utilisation rates at its refineries also buoyed results, Chief Executive Rainer Seele said in a statement.

Late on Tuesday, OMV announced the sale of its British subsidiary for oil exploration and production for up to $1 billion to Scotland-based Siccar Point Energy.