a year ago
OMV agrees to sell 30 pct stake in British Rosebank field to Suncor
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

OMV agrees to sell 30 pct stake in British Rosebank field to Suncor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to sell most of its 50 percent stake in the British Rosebank field to Canada's Suncor Energy for as much as $215 million, OMV said on Tuesday.

OMV said it would also book a pre-tax impairment charge of 530 million euros ($589 million) in the second quarter for its stake in the field, which would shrink to 20 percent.

OMV is due to report its second-quarter results on Wednesday. Chevron holds a 40 percent share of the Rosebank project while Denmark's Dong Energy holds the remaining 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
