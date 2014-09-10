FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's OMV says Russian gas deliveries arriving normally
September 10, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Austria's OMV says Russian gas deliveries arriving normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian gas is arriving normally in Austria, oil and gas firm OMV said on Wednesday when asked about Russia limiting supply to Poland.

“The supply situation in Austria is normal. Deliveries from our Russian partner come within the range of normal fluctuations,” a spokesman for OMV said. Poland said on Wednesday the volume of gas it has received so far this week from Russian gas monopoly Gazprom was down by at least 20 percent. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber; Writing by Shadia Nasralla)

