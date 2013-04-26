UPDATE 1-OMV refining margin drops, production stable

* Q1 refining margin $3.01 vs $4.03 in Q4

* Production 302,000 boed

* Net gain of 427 mln eur from sale of stockholding business (Adds details on margin, special effects)

VIENNA, April 26 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV’s oil refining margin dropped to $3.01 per barrel of crude oil in the first quarter from $4.03 in the fourth quarter of 2012, it said on Friday.

OMV said the margin was hurt by weaker middle distillates and naphtha spreads, which were only partially compensated by stronger gasoline spreads. It had said its key margins would retreat this year from the record highs of 2012.

A more stable environment in Yemen and Libya following the upheavals of the Arab Spring led to improved production there, compensating for a decrease from Britain due to a North Sea asset sale and suspension of production at Schiehallion.

Total oil and gas production held steady at 302,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

OMV said sales volumes were significantly below those of the fourth quarter due to logistical difficulties in getting its oil and gas to customers from the war-torn countries of Libya, Tunisia and Yemen. It did not give a figure for sales.

The higher oil price in U.S. dollars was counterbalanced by a lower exchange rate against the euro, OMV said, adding that it had not entered into any strategic oil price hedges for 2013.

OMV said it would have a one-off net gain of 427 million euros ($555 million) in the quarter from the completed sale of parts of its stockholding business that maintains emergency oil stocks, which it announced in January. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Helen Massy-Beresford)