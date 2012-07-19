FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish court stops work on OMV power plant - report
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 7:32 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish court stops work on OMV power plant - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s top administrative court has stopped construction on a 600 million euro ($735 million) power plant owned by Austrian energy company OMV , Haber Turk newspaper reported on Thursday.

The court has been considering whether OMV was illegally building the 800 megawatt station on farmland in the Black Sea province of Samsun, and the suspension came ahead of a final ruling.

OMV’s Istanbul office was not available to comment, nor was the Energy Markets Regulatory Authority.

Most of the construction has been completed on the natural gas combined-cycle power station, and its opening was scheduled for September, Haber Turk said.

The plant’s capacity is equivalent to 3 percent of Turkish demand for power, the daily said, citing unnamed regulators. Turkey currently has installed capacity of 54,000 megawatts.

Environmentalists have said the OMV plant would harm food production in the region.

OMV owns Petrol Ofisi, Turkey’s largest chain of petrol stations. ($1 = 0.82 euro) (Writing By Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.