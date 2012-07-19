Turkish court stops work on OMV power plant - report

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s top administrative court has stopped construction on a 600 million euro ($735 million) power plant owned by Austrian energy company OMV , Haber Turk newspaper reported on Thursday.

The court has been considering whether OMV was illegally building the 800 megawatt station on farmland in the Black Sea province of Samsun, and the suspension came ahead of a final ruling.

OMV’s Istanbul office was not available to comment, nor was the Energy Markets Regulatory Authority.

Most of the construction has been completed on the natural gas combined-cycle power station, and its opening was scheduled for September, Haber Turk said.

The plant’s capacity is equivalent to 3 percent of Turkish demand for power, the daily said, citing unnamed regulators. Turkey currently has installed capacity of 54,000 megawatts.

Environmentalists have said the OMV plant would harm food production in the region.

OMV owns Petrol Ofisi, Turkey’s largest chain of petrol stations. ($1 = 0.82 euro) (Writing By Ayla Jean Yackley)