OMV says restarted Yemen production on Monday
July 17, 2012

OMV says restarted Yemen production on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 17 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV AG has resumed production in Yemen, the company said.

“We can confirm the restart of the Yemen production by yesterday,” a spokesman said by email in response to a query.

Yemen’s Maarib oil pipeline resumed operations over the weekend, the pipeline operator said on Tuesday, ending a nine-month halt due to sabotage which left the poorest Arab country dependent on fuel donations.

Yemen had provided 6,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day for OMV in 2010 before civil unrest disrupted the pipeline. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson)

