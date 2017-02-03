(Adds details on Hobson, company, sector)
By Anna Irrera
NEW YORK Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief
operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck
Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief
executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an
OnDeck statement.
Hobson, who has been COO since June 2012, will remain at the
small business lender for six weeks to assist with the
transition, but no replacement will be named, a OnDeck spokesman
said.
The responsibilities of the position will instead be filled
by existing members of the company's executive team, the
spokesman said.
Hobson's achievements during his time at the firm have
included helping the company go public in 2014 and helping it
secure a high-profile partnership with JP Morgan Chase & Co
a year later.
His move comes as the marketplace lenders, which help
consumers and small businesses secure loans from investors
online, grapple with weaker demand from institutional investors
who had helped boost their origination volumes.
OnDeck's shares have fallen around 77 percent since its
initial public offering, to $5.15. Similarly, shares of consumer
marketplace lender LendingClub Corp, whose founder and
chief executive resigned abruptly in May, have plunged more than
74 percent since its IPO in 2014. They closed at $6.34 on
Friday.
Despite the sector's growing pains, online lending services
have piqued the interest of incumbent banks through their better
use of automation to make lending cheaper and faster. Banks
including JP Morgan, Banco Santander, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Citigroup Inc have either partnered
with startups or launched their own online lending services.
Hobson's job move also underscores the growing popularity of
the online insurance sector. Startups in the so-called insurtech
space have attracted more investment from venture capital firms
over the past few years, as they seek to help modernize the $4.7
trillion global insurance market.
