a year ago
ON semiconductor to sell ignition IGBT semiconductors unit to acquire Fairchild -U.S. FTC
August 25, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

ON semiconductor to sell ignition IGBT semiconductors unit to acquire Fairchild -U.S. FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - ON semiconductor Corp will divest its ignition IGBT semiconductor business as a condition of acquiring Fairchild Semiconductor International , the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The FTC, in a statement, said that without the sale the merged company would have controlled more than 60 percent of the market for insulated-gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs - a type of semiconductor used in automotive internal combustion engines' ignition systems. That would likely have driven up prices and curbed innovation, it added. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
