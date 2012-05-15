FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-On Assignment raises 2nd-qtr outlook
May 15, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-On Assignment raises 2nd-qtr outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.23-$0.24

* Sees Q2 rev $278 mln-$280 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. staffing provider On Assignment Inc raised its second-quarter outlook to reflect the acquisition of privately held rival Apex Systems.

The company said it expects to earn 23 cents to 24 cents per share on revenue of $278 million to $280 million. It had earlier forecast 20 cents to 22 cents per share on revenue of $177 million to $180 million.

Five analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $212.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Assignment bought Apex Systems for $600 million in cash and stock, including debt.

The company’s shares, which have lost 16 percent of their value since touching a year-high last month, closed at $16.23 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

