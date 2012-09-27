FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burkina Faso's Onatel H1 2012 earnings rise
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 27, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

Burkina Faso's Onatel H1 2012 earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso telecoms company Onatel recorded 6.98 billion CFA francs ($13.7 million) in profits during the first half of 2012, compared with 2.60 billion CFA francs in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the West African BRVM bourse on Thursday.

Turnover was at 57.29 billion CFA francs compared with 46.83 billion last year in the period.

“This performace was achieved thanks to an increase in revenues and the pursuit of reducing costs,” Onatel said. “The company expects to maintain this trend through the end of the year, provided there are no exceptional new events to disturb our activities,” it said. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.