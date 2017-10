ABIDJAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso telecoms firm Onatel said on Wednesday that net profits during the first quarter of 2012 hit 4.62 billion CFA francs, more than triple the 1.45 billion CFA earned during the same period a year ago.

The company said sales grew 26 percent during the period, driving the earnings boost. ($1 = 497.5400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly)