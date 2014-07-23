FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burkina Faso's Onatel reports fall in first half profits
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 23, 2014 / 8:38 PM / 3 years ago

Burkina Faso's Onatel reports fall in first half profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso telecom company Onatel reported profits of 7.35 billion CFA francs ($15.09 million) in the first half of the year, down from 10.79 billion CFA francs last year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Onatel said the fall in profits was due to a new tax on revenues and a $4 million penalty imposed on the firm by Burkina Faso authorities due to a poor level of service provided.

Revenue was 66.39 billion CFA in the first six months of 2014, up from 61.01 billion the previous year in the same period, it said. ($1 = 487.1900 Central African (CFA) francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by David Lewis and Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.