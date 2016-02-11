FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burkina Faso's Onatel 2015 net profit rises 29 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 11, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Burkina Faso's Onatel 2015 net profit rises 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso telecoms firm Onatel reported a net profit of 25.27 billion CFA francs ($43.63 million) in 2015, up from 19.66 billion CFA francs ($33.94 million) a year earlier.

Turnover was at 144.8 billion CFA francs in 2015, compared with 130.9 billion CFA francs the previous year, the company said in statement late on Wednesday, adding that growth was partly generated by prepaid phone credit.

$1 = 579.2100 CFA francs Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Makini Brice and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.