Burkina Faso's Onatel 2015 net profit rises 29 pct

ABIDJAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso telecoms firm Onatel reported a net profit of 25.27 billion CFA francs ($43.63 million) in 2015, up from 19.66 billion CFA francs ($33.94 million) a year earlier.

Turnover was at 144.8 billion CFA francs in 2015, compared with 130.9 billion CFA francs the previous year, the company said in statement late on Wednesday, adding that growth was partly generated by prepaid phone credit.