BRIEF-Oncodesign signs 0.25 mln euros extension of research contract with Isarna Therapeutics
November 4, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oncodesign signs 0.25 mln euros extension of research contract with Isarna Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* Announces third extension of a research contract with Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

* Oncodesign will conduct in vivo pharmacology studies to investigate potential of TGF- therapeutics that stimulate human immune system

* Total TGF- therapeutics development program represents 1.75 million euros of revenues for Oncodesign, including 0.25 million euros to be received for third extension

* Renewal extends current agreement through end of calendar year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

