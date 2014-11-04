BRIEF-Oncodesign signs 0.25 mln euros extension of research contract with Isarna Therapeutics

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* Announces third extension of a research contract with Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

* Oncodesign will conduct in vivo pharmacology studies to investigate potential of TGF- therapeutics that stimulate human immune system

* Total TGF- therapeutics development program represents 1.75 million euros of revenues for Oncodesign, including 0.25 million euros to be received for third extension

* Renewal extends current agreement through end of calendar year 2014