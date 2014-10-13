FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncodesign announces research agreement with Cellectis
October 13, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oncodesign announces research agreement with Cellectis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* Oncodesign announces a research agreement with Cellectis

* Says it will do preclinical evaluation of drug candidates based on engineered cells developed by Cellectics as adoptive immunotherapy in fight against cancer

* 18-Month agreement is to continue preclinical collaboration initiated in 2013

* Cellectis has also selected Oncodesign for preclinical studies of drug candidates from Cellectis’ UCART portfolio of engineered allogeneic T Cells

* Deal also concerns genome engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)

