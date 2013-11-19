FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OncoGenex says late-stage study of cancer drug to continue as planned after interim efficacy analysis
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-OncoGenex says late-stage study of cancer drug to continue as planned after interim efficacy analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Announces update on phase 3 synergy trial evaluating custirsen in men with

metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer * Says synergy trial to continue as planned following completion of interim

efficacy analysis * Says synergy completed enrollment in 2012 and final survival results are

expected to be announced by mid-2014 * Says approximately 1,023 men have been enrolled to synergy at 140 sites

primarily in North America and Europe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.