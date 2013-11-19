BRIEF-OncoGenex says late-stage study of cancer drug to continue as planned after interim efficacy analysis

Nov 19 (Reuters) - OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Announces update on phase 3 synergy trial evaluating custirsen in men with

metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer * Says synergy trial to continue as planned following completion of interim

efficacy analysis * Says synergy completed enrollment in 2012 and final survival results are

expected to be announced by mid-2014 * Says approximately 1,023 men have been enrolled to synergy at 140 sites

primarily in North America and Europe