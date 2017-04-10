FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
OncoMed's pancreatic cancer drug fails mid-stage study
April 10, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 4 months ago

OncoMed's pancreatic cancer drug fails mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental drug, in combination with Celgene Corp's Abraxane and chemotherapy, failed a mid-stage study as an initial therapy for advanced pancreatic cancer.

The trial was testing OncoMed's demcizumab, Abraxane and chemotherapy versus a combination of Abraxane, chemotherapy and a placebo.

The main goal was to slow disease progression.

Based on the lack of benefit over standard-of-care, which performed remarkably well, the company will discontinue the trial, OncoMed CEO Paul Hastings said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

