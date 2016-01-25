FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Independent experts say OncoMed cancer drug unlikely to succeed in study
January 25, 2016

Independent experts say OncoMed cancer drug unlikely to succeed in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Independent investigators have informed OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc that its pancreatic cancer drug is unlikely to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, the company said on Monday.

The data safety monitoring board told OncoMed that while the drug, tarextumab, had a clean safety profile, they had observed worsening response rates in patients taking the treatment.

The company is planning to unblind the trial to further analyze and verify this data.

OncoMed’s shares fell 31 percent to $12 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

