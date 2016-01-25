Independent experts say OncoMed cancer drug unlikely to succeed in study

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Independent investigators have informed OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc that its pancreatic cancer drug is unlikely to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, the company said on Monday.

The data safety monitoring board told OncoMed that while the drug, tarextumab, had a clean safety profile, they had observed worsening response rates in patients taking the treatment.

The company is planning to unblind the trial to further analyze and verify this data.

OncoMed’s shares fell 31 percent to $12 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)