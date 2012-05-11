FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-OncoMed Pharma files for IPO of up to $115 mln
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-OncoMed Pharma files for IPO of up to $115 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Jefferies, Leerink Swann, Piper Jaffray, BMO Capital Markets to underwrite IPO

* To list shares on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “OMED”

May 11 (Reuters) - Cancer drug maker OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Jefferies, Leerink Swann, Piper Jaffray and BMO Capital Markets were underwriting the IPO.

OncoMed, which focuses on developing antibody therapeutics targeting cancer stem cells, said that it has strategic alliances in place with GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer .

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

OncoMed intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OMED.”

Entities affiliated with GlaxoSmithKline LLC hold an 11.74 percent stake in OncoMed before the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.